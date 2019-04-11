Hicks went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Indians.

Hicks went deep off of Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer in the sixth inning for his first home run of the season. The 29-year-old hit nine long balls last season in 288 at-bats, so he's shown decent pop when he's been in the lineup, though his backup role to Grayson Greiner behind the plate limits his appeal.

