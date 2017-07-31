Tigers' John Hicks: Rejoins big-league club
The Tigers recalled Hicks from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Matthew Mowery of The Oakland Press reports.
Hicks has shuttled between Toledo and the Tigers this year, holding a .269/.281/.428 line with the Mud Hens and .299/.319/.522 in a limited big-league sample of 69 plate appearances. The trade that shipped Justin Wilson and Alex Avila to the Cubs opens up a chance for Hicks to piece together a chunk of at-bats each week as a backup catcher who also sees spot duty at first base and designated hitter, which may help AL-only fantasy competitors.
