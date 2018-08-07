Hicks is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels.

Hicks will head to the bench for the second time in three days following a string of eight straight starts. The 28-year-old is hitting just .202/.272/.298 since the start of July (24 game), but his starting job still doesn't appear to be in serious jeopardy at this point. Ronny Rodriguez will start at first base and hit seventh in his stead Tuesday.