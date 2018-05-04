Tigers' John Hicks: Scores twice Thursday
Hicks went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Royals.
Hicks started at first base in this one, with Miguel Cabrera slotted in as the DH. Cabrera was forced from the game early with a hamstring strain, and if he ends up missing any time, Hicks could get some extended run at first. The 28-year-old offers a little pop and could be worth a look in deeper or AL-only formats if he's getting regular playing time.
