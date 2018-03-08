Through seven Grapefruit League games, Hicks is just 3-for-17 (.176) with seven strikeouts.

Hicks likely has the inside track on the backup catcher job, and he could also be a reserve at first base, but it would certainly be good to see him perform better to guarantee a roster spot. Hicks batted .266/.326/.439 with six home runs in 173 at-bats last year, and he could have some limited fantasy utility if any injuries open up regular playing time for him this season. Otherwise, he's best left on the waiver wire.