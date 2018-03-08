Tigers' John Hicks: Scuffling so far this spring
Through seven Grapefruit League games, Hicks is just 3-for-17 (.176) with seven strikeouts.
Hicks likely has the inside track on the backup catcher job, and he could also be a reserve at first base, but it would certainly be good to see him perform better to guarantee a roster spot. Hicks batted .266/.326/.439 with six home runs in 173 at-bats last year, and he could have some limited fantasy utility if any injuries open up regular playing time for him this season. Otherwise, he's best left on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...