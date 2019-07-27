Tigers' John Hicks: Smacks seventh homer
Hicks went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.
Hicks went deep off Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi in the third inning, extending the Tigers' lead to 2-0 at the time. The catcher has knocked three homers in his last five games, giving him seven for the season. The 29-year-old is hitting a paltry .189/.224/.335 with 18 RBI and 16 runs scored this season, but is still likely to draw most of the starts behind the plate, as Bobby Wilson is hitting only .098 through 14 games this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...