Hicks went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Hicks went deep off Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi in the third inning, extending the Tigers' lead to 2-0 at the time. The catcher has knocked three homers in his last five games, giving him seven for the season. The 29-year-old is hitting a paltry .189/.224/.335 with 18 RBI and 16 runs scored this season, but is still likely to draw most of the starts behind the plate, as Bobby Wilson is hitting only .098 through 14 games this season.

