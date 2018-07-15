Hicks went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and two strikeouts in Sunday's 6-3 win over Houston.

Hicks was one of four Tigers to homer off Houston starter Justin Verlander in the outing. He got things started in the second inning with his two-run home run for his ninth long ball of the season. The 28-year-old backstop owns a .764 OPS in 245 at-bats this year and has surpassed nearly all of the numbers he posted during his 2017 rookie campaign.