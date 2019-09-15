Hicks went 3-for-4 with a walkoff grand slam in an 8-4 extra-innings victory against the Orioles on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has gone a month this season without producing four RBI, so this was quite a productive day for Hicks. It was his first game with a homer and four RBI this year, and with two other hits, he raised his season average six points. Hicks is batting .217 with 12 home runs, 32 RBI and 28 runs in 299 at-bats this season.