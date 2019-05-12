Tigers' John Hicks: Starting again Sunday
Hicks is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Twins.
Hicks started the first game of Saturday's doubleheader before giving way to Grayson Greiner for the nightcap. The Tigers will now turn back to Hicks for the series finale. The 29-year-old saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end Saturday, but he's still slashing a solid .284/.338/.463 through 67 at-bats this season.
