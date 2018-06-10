Hicks is starting at catcher and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Indians.

Hicks has seen his playing time at first base dwindle with the return of Miguel Cabrera from the DL, but the Tigers are still finding ways to get the 28-year-old into the lineup. On Sunday, he'll spell regular catcher James McCann, who has started the last two games. Hicks has been productive when he's played, posting a .276/.316/.434 slash line along with five home runs and 22 RBI in 145 at-bats.