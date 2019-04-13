Hicks is starting at first base and batting fifth in Saturday's game against the Twins.

Niko Goodrum (illness) is out of the lineup Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports, so Hicks will slide in at first base. The 29-year-old has a .174/.240/.348 across 23 at-bats this season with a home run and two RBI.

