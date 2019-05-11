Hicks is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

After Grayson Greiner picked up the start Friday night, Hicks will supplant him in the lineup for the quick turnaround. Hicks comes into the contest on an eight-game hitting streak, during which he's slashing .429/.469/.536 with three doubles and four RBI.

