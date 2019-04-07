Hicks is starting at catcher and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale against the Royals.

Hicks hasn't played since Wednesday, so the Tigers will get him in there for Sunday afternoon's tilt against Kansas City. Grayson Greiner has gotten the majority of the playing time behind the plate so far, but has just a .111/.172/.148 slash line, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Hicks earn more playing time moving forward.