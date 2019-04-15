Hicks went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Twins.

It was a dreadful day for Hicks, who left eight men on base to add insult to injury. The 29-year-old is now batting .188 this season with a .610 OPS, and he'll continue to serve as a backup at catcher and first base.

More News
Our Latest Stories