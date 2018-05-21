Hicks went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Hicks took Seattle starter Wade LeBlanc deep in the first inning, and it ended up being all the offense Detroit could muster. The 28-year-old has been a steady performer this season, as he now has five home runs to go along with a .302 average and .894 OPS in 96 at-bats. It will be interesting to see how Detroit utilizes Hicks once Miguel Cabrera (hamstring) returns from the disabled list, as he's seemingly done enough to earn regular playing time moving forward.