Hicks went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 3-2 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday.

It's been a very slow start for Hicks, who is still below the Mendoza line even after the hit in this one. Hicks is hitting .194 with three extra-base hits, including one homer, three RBI and two runs. This was his first steal of year, but also his first one since 2017, so owners shouldn't be expecting many more stolen bases this season.