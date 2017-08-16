Play

Hicks went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers.

He now sports a .333/.387/.593 slash line over 27 August at-bats, and between Miguel Cabrera's sore back and James McCann's need for rest, Hicks could be in line for a surprising amount of playing time down the stretch, giving him fantasy value even in shallower formats as long as he stays hot at the plate.

