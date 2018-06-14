Tigers' John Hicks: Three hits Wednesday
Hicks went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's win over the Twins.
Hicks is now Detroit's primary first baseman following the season-ending biceps injury suffered by Miguel Cabrera Tuesday, and the 28-year-old got off to a good start in the role. Hicks now has a strong .297 average and .782 OPS this year. Cabrera is 35 and it's not fully clear what his future looks like in Detroit after the injury, so Hicks could be auditioning for a regular role beyond just this season.
