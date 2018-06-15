Hicks went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Twins.

Hicks isn't known for his speed, as this was his first triple of the season. The 28-year-old is now batting a solid .296 with a .788 OPS, and with MIguel Cabrera out for the season with a biceps injury, Hicks will have regular playing time at first base for the Tigers the rest of the way.