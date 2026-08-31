The Tigers selected Peck's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

It's the first big-league promotion for Peck, who has slashed .288/.339/.502 with 11 home runs and 22 steals in the minors this season, with most of his time spent at Double-A Erie. Manager A.J. Hinch said Monday that Peck will start at shortstop Tuesday and Wednesday in Minnesota, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. He could could see ample playing time down the stretch as the Tigers try to find out where he might fit on the 2027 roster.