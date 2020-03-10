Play

Schreiber was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old righty logged 13 innings in the big-league bullpen last season, but tallied a 6.23 ERA. His strikeout rates have been promising, however, so Schreiber has a decent chance to pitch his way back to the majors this season.

