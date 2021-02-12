Schreiber was designated for assignment by Detroit on Friday.
Schreiber was the roster casualty to make room for new signing Nomar Mazara. With a 6.28 ERA in 28.2 major-league innings for his career, he doesn't seem likely to be claimed off waivers, though his 4.21 FIP indicates he may have potential as a decent middle reliever.
More News
-
Tigers' John Schreiber: Optioned to alternate site•
-
Tigers' John Schreiber: Joining team for Opening Day•
-
Tigers' John Schreiber: Part of 60-man pool•
-
Tigers' John Schreiber: Cut from big-league camp•
-
Tigers' John Schreiber: Collects first win•
-
Tigers' John Schreiber: Yields two runs in return to bigs•