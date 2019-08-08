The Tigers selected Schreiber's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

The 25-year-old reliever gets his first big-league callup after posting a 71:23 K:BB in 54.2 innings out of the Toledo bullpen while holding opposing batters to a .203 average. Detroit isn't exactly teeming with quality bullpen arms, so Schreiber could have the opportunity to move up the depth chart quickly if he fares well in his initial appearances with the big club.

