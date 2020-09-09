Schreiber was optioned off the Tigers' roster Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Schreiber has been with the team all season but hasn't exactly impressed, posting a 6.08 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP in 13.1 innings. Those numbers look quite similar to his 6.23 ERA and 1.54 WHIP from his 13.0-inning debut last year.
