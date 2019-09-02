The Tigers recalled Schreiber from Triple-A Toledo prior to Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Twins. He covered 1.2 innings in relief, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out two.

Detroit wasted no time breaking Schreiber back into its relief mix, with the right-hander getting the call from the bullpen in the top of the seventh. After a clean frame, Schreiber ran into trouble in the eighth, allowing four of the six hitters he faced to reach base before David McKay replaced him. Schreiber should get plenty of more opportunities for redemption in September as the Tigers look to assess whether he's a viable part of the big-league bullpen in 2020.