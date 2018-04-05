Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Activated, optioned to Triple-A
The Tigers activated Barbato (forearm) from the 10-day disabled list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo.
With Mike Fiers (back) due to return from the disabled list over the weekend to push Daniel Norris to the bullpen, the Tigers decided they could get by without an extra relief arm for now, which likely influenced their decision to send Barbato back to the minors. Barbato looked like he was on his way to claiming an Opening Day roster spot before sustaining the forearm injury late in spring training, so if he proves effective in his initial outings with Toledo, it may not be long before he's promoted to the big leagues.
