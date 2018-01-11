Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Claimed by Tigers
Barbato was claimed off waivers by Detroit on Thursday.
Barbato was recently designated for assignment by Pittsburgh last week following one season with the club. During that time, he recorded a 4.08 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 28.2 innings out of the bullpen. The right-hander should give the Tigers a little extra relief depth heading into 2018, and officially fills the team's 40-man roster for the time being.
