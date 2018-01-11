Barbato was claimed off waivers by Detroit on Thursday.

Barbato was recently designated for assignment by Pittsburgh last week following one season with the club. During that time, he recorded a 4.08 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 28.2 innings out of the bullpen. The right-hander should give the Tigers a little extra relief depth heading into 2018, and officially fills the team's 40-man roster for the time being.