Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Lands on DL
Barbato was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday due to shoulder discomfort and will undergo an MRI on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The right-hander carries a 5.68 ERA in six appearances this year. Barbato told manager Ron Gardenhire that his arm had been hurting for three months, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports. The reliever is expected to be out until at least July 4, but Detroit should provide an update after test results are revealed.
