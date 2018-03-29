Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Lands on DL
Barbato (forearm) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
Barbato is dealing with a right forearm strain that will postpone his 2018 debut. The move is retroactive to March 26, which makes Barbato eligible to return as early as April 5 should he be ready. Once healthy, the 25-year-old figures to fill a middle relief role for the Tigers.
