Barbato (forearm) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Barbato is dealing with a right forearm strain that will postpone his 2018 debut. The move is retroactive to March 26, which makes Barbato eligible to return as early as April 5 should he be ready. Once healthy, the 25-year-old figures to fill a middle relief role for the Tigers.

