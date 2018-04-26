Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Recalled from Toledo
Barbato was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Barbato will occupy a spot in the Tigers' bullpen after starting the year with Toledo, racking up a 1.17 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 7.2 innings of relief. The 25-year-old was likely going to make the club's Opening Day roster prior to suffering a forearm injury near the end of March, which caused him to start the 2018 campaign on the disabled list. Expect him to remain with the big-league team for most of the season.
