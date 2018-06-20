Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Returns to big club
The Tigers recalled Barbato from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
Barbato will assume the active roster spot of Drew VerHagen (nose), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. It's the third cup of coffee with the big club this season for Barbato, who gave up three runs in 5.1 innings over his previous two stints in Detroit.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...