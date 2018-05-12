Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Returns to Triple-A
The Tigers optioned Barbato to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
Barbato has made only three appearances since being recalled April 26, and allowed three runs on four hits over 4.2 innings. The 25-year-old actually gave up all the runs and hits in his first appearance, but will nonetheless return to Toledo ahead of Saturday's doubleheader with the Mariners.
More News
-
Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Struggles in season debut•
-
Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Recalled from Toledo•
-
Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Lands on DL•
-
Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Unlikely to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Claimed by Tigers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.