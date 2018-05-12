The Tigers optioned Barbato to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

Barbato has made only three appearances since being recalled April 26, and allowed three runs on four hits over 4.2 innings. The 25-year-old actually gave up all the runs and hits in his first appearance, but will nonetheless return to Toledo ahead of Saturday's doubleheader with the Mariners.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories