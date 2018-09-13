Barbato was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Barbato will join the Mud Hens after passing through waivers unclaimed. The right-hander posted a stellar 1.45 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 37.1 innings with Toledo this season, though he struggled to a 12.15 ERA and 2.40 WHIP across 6.2 frames with the Tigers.

