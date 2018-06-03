The Tigers optioned Barbato to Triple-A Toledo following Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Barbato pitched a scoreless top of the ninth Sunday, working around a hit and a walk to retire the side in 23 pitches. Though the righty came through with two clean appearances during his latest stint with the big club, he'll lose his spot on the active roster since the Tigers needed room for Drew VerHagen, who will have his contract selected from Toledo ahead of his scheduled start in Game 1 of the doubleheader Monday against the Yankees.