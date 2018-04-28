Barbato tossed two innings in Friday's loss to the Orioles, allowing three earned runs on four hits.

Barbato was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday and he was ineffective in his MLB season debut Friday. He did look good in spring training and was likely to secure an Opening Day roster spot before suffering a forearm injury near the end of March, so he could stick around despite the rough start.

