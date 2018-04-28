Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Struggles in season debut
Barbato tossed two innings in Friday's loss to the Orioles, allowing three earned runs on four hits.
Barbato was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday and he was ineffective in his MLB season debut Friday. He did look good in spring training and was likely to secure an Opening Day roster spot before suffering a forearm injury near the end of March, so he could stick around despite the rough start.
More News
-
Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Recalled from Toledo•
-
Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Lands on DL•
-
Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Unlikely to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Claimed by Tigers•
-
Pirates' Johnny Barbato: Designated for assignment•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...