Tigers' Johnny Barbato: Unlikely to be ready for Opening Day
Barbato is dealing with an elbow injury and isn't expected to be ready to go by the start of the season, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Specifics regarding Barbato's elbow injury remain unclear at this point, but the issue is apparently serious enough to keep him on the shelf beyond Opening Day. A more concrete timetable for his recovery should emerge once more is known about his injury.
