Davis agreed Monday with the Tigers on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Davis played 37 games in the majors for the Brewers in 2022, putting together a .224/.344/.237 slash line across 91 plate appearances. The 30-year-old outfielder will have an outside chance of winning a bench spot with the Tigers if he performs well in the Grapefruit League.