Schoop (ankle) was activated off of the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Schoop went down with a sprained ankle on Aug. 20 and began a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday. He slashed .308/.471/.385 during his assignment and will now slide back into his starting role at second base for Detroit.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Shifting rehab to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Lands on IL•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Out Sunday, could go on IL•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Day-to-day with sprained ankle•