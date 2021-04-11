Schoop is starting at first base and batting seventh in Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Schoop was out of the lineup Saturday, but with Miguel Cabrera (biceps) hitting the 10-day injured list, he'll return to the fold and take over first base. Schoop generally plays second, though he might be asked to play more at first while Cabrera is out. Niko Goodrum will handle the keystone Sunday.
