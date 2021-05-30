Schoop went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a hit-by-pitch and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-1 victory over the Yankees.

Schoop accounted for Detroit's final run of the contest with a solo shot to left field in the fifth inning. The homer was his second in the past three games and fifth overall this season. Schoop started the season slowly but has picked things up recently, hitting .319 (22-for-69) with three homers and nine RBI over his past 17 games.