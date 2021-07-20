Schoop went 2-for-5 with two RBI, one walk and two runs scored Monday against the Rangers.

Schoop drove in a run on a single to right field, and he delivered again in the sixth with another RBI single. He was just one of a few Tigers who got in on the action Monday night on the way to a 14-0 victory. Schoop has started the second half on a high note thus far, going 7-for-15 with a home run and six RBI through his first four games following the break.