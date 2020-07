Schoop went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Royals on Thursday.

Schoop homered to left field in the fourth inning to register his third straight game with a long ball. The 28-year-old hasn't picked up any other hits during that span, but he has driven in six runs. Schoop has totaled over 20 homers in each of his last four seasons, so he is a decent power option at second base.