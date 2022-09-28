Schoop isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Royals.
Schoop went 3-for-8 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a strikeout over the last two games and will get a breather Wednesday. Miguel Cabrera will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup.
