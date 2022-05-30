Schoop went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and a run scored in Monday's win over the Twins.

Schoop is still batting just .185 this season even after the three-hit effort, but he's played better lately. The veteran infielder is batting .303 across his past eight games with a home run, two RBI and six runs scored. Schoop is a career .258 hitter, so he figures to keep trending upward after a slow start to the year.