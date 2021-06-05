Schoop went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, a walk, five RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-8 loss to the White Sox.

Schoop drove in five of the Tigers' first six runs after he had an RBI double in the third, a solo home run in the sixth and then a three-run homer in the seventh. The 29-year-old has caught fire at the plate recently, slashing .368/.442/.711 with seven home runs, 18 RBI, 11 runs scored and a 9:15 BB:K over his last 19 games. He is currently one of the best hitters in baseball and should be added in all formats while he's swinging a hot bat.