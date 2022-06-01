Schoop went 2-for-7 with a walk, a home run and four RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Schoop scuffled in the first game, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout, but he bounced back in the second game and drove in all of the Tigers' runs in a 4-0 win. That effort included his fifth home run of the season, and he boosted his RBI total to 14. Schoop will need more games like this to improve his .189 batting average, though he's done better lately with an even .300 average over his past 10 contests.