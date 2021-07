Schoop went a combined 4-for-8 with a double, a run and four RBI in Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of Cleveland.

Schoop started at first base and batted second in each contest, and he logged multi-hit efforts in both wins. The veteran infielder drove in three runs in Game 1 and knocked in another in Game 2. The productive twin bill was a fitting cap to an outstanding June during which Schoop slashed .340/.379/.698 with 10 homers, 27 RBI and 19 runs.