Schoop was removed from Tuesday's game against the Brewers after being hit by a pitch on his right wrist, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old struck out in his first plate appearance before getting hit by the pitch his second time up. Schoop's preliminary diagnosis is a right wrist contusion, and he should be considered day-to-day until the team provides another update.
