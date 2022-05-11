Schoop went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Athletics.
Schoop added a single in four at-bats during the second game, but he did his damage in Game 1. The veteran now has two home runs this season and is batting just .157, though at least he recorded three total hits Tuesday, which could get him going a little bit. Schoop batted .278 with 22 home runs a year ago.
