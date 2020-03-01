Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Good start to spring
Schoop, who went 1-for-2 with a run scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, is batting .308 this spring.
A visa issue delayed Schoop's arrival to camp but he's looked comfortable since he got there, going 4-for-13 in six games. The 28-year-old should get regular playing time in Detroit, and he'll look to build upon the 23 home runs and 59 RBI he recorded last season in Minnesota.
